Investors Research Corp Sells 3,650 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

