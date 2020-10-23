Investors Research Corp Sells 400 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Rexnord by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 924,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after buying an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 11.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 280,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 497,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexnord alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

RXN opened at $32.37 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.