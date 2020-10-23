Investors Research Corp Sells 4,000 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 50.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In related news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,486.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FFBC opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.25.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.