Investors Research Corp Sells 5,225 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 203,948 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,662,000 after purchasing an additional 151,495 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 440.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 111,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,394,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. KeyCorp raised Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $764,762.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith Geeslin sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $142,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,097. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $80.60 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

