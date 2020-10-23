Investors Research Corp Sells 60 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after purchasing an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,271,000 after purchasing an additional 585,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.40.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $481.99 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.66 and a 200-day moving average of $383.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.05, for a total transaction of $8,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,056,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,650 shares of company stock valued at $51,776,621 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.