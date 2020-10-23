Investors Research Corp Trims Position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International in the third quarter worth $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International in the second quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 92.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 18.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Kimball International in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.96. Kimball International Inc has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.07 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 5.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

