Investors Research Corp Trims Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $381,753,000 after purchasing an additional 693,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,346 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,420,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,917 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Sunday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $92.05.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

