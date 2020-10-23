IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.88.
Shares of IPGP stock opened at $196.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $200.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.87.
In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,532.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $6,062,939. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,357,000 after acquiring an additional 459,516 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 405,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,762,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 338,187 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
