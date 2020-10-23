IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.88.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $196.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $200.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.87.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,532.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $6,062,939. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,357,000 after acquiring an additional 459,516 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 405,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,762,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 338,187 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.