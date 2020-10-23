IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from a buy rating to a tender rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE:IPLP opened at C$10.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $543.82 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. IPL Plastics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.83 and a 52 week high of C$10.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.12.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

