IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. New Street Research cut shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, CLSA lowered IQIYI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,398 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the first quarter valued at $568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the first quarter valued at $2,152,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 58.0% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Asia LLC bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the second quarter valued at $10,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

