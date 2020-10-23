iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

