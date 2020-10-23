IsoRay (NYSE:ISR) Cut to Neutral at Dawson James

Dawson James downgraded shares of IsoRay (NYSE:ISR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.93. IsoRay has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NYSE:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. IsoRay had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. Equities research analysts predict that IsoRay will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

