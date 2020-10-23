Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITMR. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.17.

ITMR opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $231.46 million, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.56. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical in the second quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

