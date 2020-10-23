IXICO plc (IXI.L) (LON:IXI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IXICO plc (IXI.L) (LON:IXI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.
Shares of IXICO plc (IXI.L) stock opened at GBX 106.55 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.18. IXICO plc has a 12-month low of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.50 ($1.46). The stock has a market cap of $43.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20.
IXICO plc (IXI.L) Company Profile
Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for IXICO plc (IXI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO plc (IXI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.