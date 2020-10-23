IXICO plc (IXI.L) (LON:IXI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IXICO plc (IXI.L) (LON:IXI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Shares of IXICO plc (IXI.L) stock opened at GBX 106.55 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.18. IXICO plc has a 12-month low of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.50 ($1.46). The stock has a market cap of $43.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20.

IXICO plc (IXI.L) Company Profile

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

