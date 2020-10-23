J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) (LON:SMJ) Shares Up 2.2%

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) (LON:SMJ) shares shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50). 1,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 16,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

The firm has a market cap of $47.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) Company Profile (LON:SMJ)

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.