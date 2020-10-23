Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of JACK opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 266.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 87,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

