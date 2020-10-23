James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup cut James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

JHX stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.19.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

