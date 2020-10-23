JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get JD.com alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on JD. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of JD.com to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.