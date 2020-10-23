Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,105 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $128,858,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 94.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.