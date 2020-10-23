JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for Signify (AMS:LIGHT)

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.75 ($33.82).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.