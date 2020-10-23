JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) a €4.30 Price Target

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €4.30 ($5.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CEC1. Independent Research set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.50 ($4.12).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €4.46 ($5.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.94 million and a PE ratio of -11.93. Ceconomy AG has a 52-week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of €5.30 ($6.24). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €3.65.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

