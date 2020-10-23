JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €52.50 Price Target

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.69 ($60.81).

Unilever has a 1-year low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 1-year high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

