JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $170.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Compass Point began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.26.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.97. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,784.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after acquiring an additional 705,855 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 160,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 63,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $10,463,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.