JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $50.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LB. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.95.

NYSE LB opened at $33.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.61. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in L Brands by 610.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

