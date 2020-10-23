JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SARTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $339.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.94. Sartorius has a 52-week low of $190.78 and a 52-week high of $348.00.

