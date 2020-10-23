JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.
Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $54.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
