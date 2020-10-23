JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $54.28.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

