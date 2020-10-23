JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ELMUF has been the subject of several other reports. Danske raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $54.50 on Monday. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31.

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

