JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$75.00” Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.