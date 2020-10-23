JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 20 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 21.85.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

