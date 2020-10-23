JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 2,210” Price Target for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,210 ($28.87) target price on BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on BHP Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on BHP Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,838.46 ($24.02).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,687.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,605.51. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,932 ($25.24).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.