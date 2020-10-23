Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JGHHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

JGHHY opened at $8.05 on Thursday.

