JustLiquidity (JUL) 1-Day Volume Hits $72,101.00

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for about $26.41 or 0.00203881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $72,101.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00093555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00239018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00033778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.01295790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00142644 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,630 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.