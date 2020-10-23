K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

K2 Gold Corp (CVE:KTO)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 92,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 125,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 14.51 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81.

K2 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KTO)

K2 Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Wels project covering an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in west-central Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as West Melville Metals Inc and changed its name to K2 Gold Corporation in November 2016.

