Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KXIN opened at $4.74 on Monday. Kaixin Auto has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

