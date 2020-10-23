Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ KXIN opened at $4.74 on Monday. Kaixin Auto has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.
Kaixin Auto Company Profile
