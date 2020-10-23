KeyCorp Raises Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $25.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCEI. ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $422.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.82 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 28.91%. Analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

