KeyCorp Trims Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Target Price to $1.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.04.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 6.69. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The firm had revenue of $90.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,077.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the second quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 83,459,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193,173 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 121.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,558,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,706 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

