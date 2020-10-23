KeyCorp Trims Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Target Price to $70.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Concho Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of CXO opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Concho Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Concho Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

