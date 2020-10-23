Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Keyera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Keyera from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Keyera stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

