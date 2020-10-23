Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KZR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.12.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

