Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $1,521,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.13.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $138.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.08. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

