Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,930,000 after buying an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 763.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after buying an additional 512,303 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 126.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,446,000 after buying an additional 480,488 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.07 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average is $145.08.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

