Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.