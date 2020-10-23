Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on November 16th

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by 90.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 185.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

