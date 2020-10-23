Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%.
Shares of KMI stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.
In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.