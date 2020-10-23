Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

