Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

