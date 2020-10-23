KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

KREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.92.

NYSE:KREF opened at $16.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $978.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 517.56, a current ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $382,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 16,090 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $297,825.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,884. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

