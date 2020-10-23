Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Klepierre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Klepierre alerts:

Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. Klepierre has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.