Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Klepierre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.
Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. Klepierre has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $37.94.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.