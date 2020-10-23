Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Ahold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $28.70 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.