Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $54.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

