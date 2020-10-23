KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

KPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of KPT opened at C$12.60 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$8.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 million and a P/E ratio of -293.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.33.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$386.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$369.05 million. Analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.937165 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

