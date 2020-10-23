KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has C$14.00 price objective on the stock.
KPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.
Shares of KPT opened at C$12.60 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$8.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 million and a P/E ratio of -293.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.33.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.
